Gayle King Not Bothered Megan Thee Stallion Lied to Her About Tory Lanez

Gayle King I'm Unbothered by Megan Thee Stallion's Fib!!!

DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO
Gayle King's weighing in on Megan Thee Stallion's recent confession that she fibbed about not hooking up with Tory Lanez -- and honestly, she's not taking it too personally.

We caught up with Gayle on Tuesday, and she told TMZ that Megan's lie during her 2022 "CBS Mornings" interview about the July 2020 shooting is ultimately on the star herself -- but there are no hard feelings on her end, and she's still totally rooting for her.

Gayle dives deeper in the clip, explaining she initially wanted to give Megan space to share her side, especially since so many people doubted her story. Ironically, Megan still ended up lying to her -- but Gayle stands by her decision to give her the platform.

103124_megan_thee_stallion_kal
YEAH ... I LIED!!!
In fact, GK tells us she's even pumped to watch Megan's new Amazon Prime doc, "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words," where she first came clean about totally BS'ing when she told Gayle she hadn't hooked up with Tory.

Regardless, Megan kept it real in the doc, pointing out her past with Tory doesn't justify him pulling a gun and injuring her -- a move that landed him a 10-year prison sentence.

Right after Megan's confession, Tory's legal team took notice -- and word is he's appealing his sentence. It'll be interesting to see how this one unfolds!

