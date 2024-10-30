Megan Thee Stallion Sues Blogger For Posting Alleged Lies, Deepfake Porn

Megan Thee Stallion is suing a content creator for allegedly promoting falsehoods about her ... claiming she is posting lies about the Tory Lanez case, and spreading deepfake porn.

The rapper filed the lawsuit against Milagro Elizabeth Cooper -- an X user with nearly 30k followers -- alleging she's routinely posted lies about MTS, while working as a mouthpiece for Lanez to promote a false narrative about shooting her.

Among the untrue content Milagro has posted -- according to Meg -- is a totally artificial video that Thee Stallion's lawyers claim shows the star engaged in sexual acts. They say the video has caused Megan severe emotional distress and reputational harm.

Megan's team says Milagro has also claimed MTS has a severe drinking status, has questioned her mental competency and called her an "angry black woman."

As it relates to Tory, Megan's lawyers claim Cooper has promoted false claims about evidence in the case ... including saying the firearm with which Tory shot Megan had gone missing. Megan's team says it is still in the custody of the LAPD.

The lawsuit also includes posts to X Milagro allegedly live-tweeted from Lanez's trial ... falsely claiming Meg's friend Kelsey Harris admitted she lied to prosecutors when she told them she saw Lanez pull a gun on Meg.

Lanez was ultimately convicted of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm for the shooting. He is now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Megan is suing Milagro for promotion of an altered sexual depiction, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, and false light She's also asking for an injunctive relief to stop Milagro's cyberstalking.