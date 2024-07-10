Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rage Against 'Family Feud' For 'Feet' Question

Play video content

Megan Thee Stallion was such a good sport participating on "Celebrity Family Feud," and even made it to the bonus round, but some of her fans think one of Steve Harvey's questions crossed a line!

Steve tossed up the question to Megan and Ne-Yo, asking, "Name something you've done to your mate's feet?" Megan immediately nailed the No. 1 answer, which was "massage," and opted to have her team to play through the question.

Some viewers didn't see the question as part of the fun -- Megan was infamously shot in her foot back in 2022 by Tory Lanez, and they deemed the question to be hella insensitive for the H-Town Hottie!!!

Megan never got flustered and earned another viral moment in the fast money round -- when Steve asked her to name something that was curvy, she quickly responded, "Me!"

Others called out the social media users for fanning the flames ... pointing out how difficult it must be for Megan to heal from the shooting when it's always brought up.

