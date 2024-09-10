Tory Lanez Warns Fans He Could Be In Danger After Cell Block Raid

Tory Lanez is speaking out after his "Prison Tapes" recording equipment was snatched ... he claims he was creating too much social change with his revenue streams!!!

We broke the story ... TL's cell was raided yesterday, effectively ending his weekly releases.

On Tuesday, TL claimed he's witnessed tons of racial injustice since arriving at the California Correctional Institution -- and feels it's become his life's calling to help minorities seek proper representation.

Tory's been releasing "The Prison Tapes" tracks all summer -- technically enough for a full album -- but he says it wasn't a problem until the "higher ups" realized he had been using his music money to reopen legal cases for nearly 500 inmates!!!

He credits the Unite The People legal firm he's been working with for steering the movement ... a divine intervention he's dubbing "The Hands Of God" project.

Tory also hinted ... if anything should happen to him, the blame should be obvious to his fans ... it was The Man.