Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae Give Nods To Britney Spears at 2024 MTV VMAs

Play video content MTV

Britney Spears is getting some serious love at the 2024 MTV VMAs ... with Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae paying homage to a couple of Britney's iconic award moments.

MTS enlisted an albino python to recreate Britney's "Slave 4 U" moment from the 2001 VMAs ... and she did her best to copy Britney's outfit too.

Megan wasn't as comfortable around the snake as Britney, though ... and she quickly called for help shedding the python from her body, and ran away.

Tate took a page from Britney's book too ... arriving in a see-through lace dress that looked an awful lot like Spears' Dolce & Gabbana outfit ... also from the 2001 VMAs.

Britney's getup was navy blue and Tate's was black ... but you get the gist, and fans online quickly picked up on the Britney nod.

Megan took the stage for a performance too ... while Tate was reserved to looking like Britney from the crowd.