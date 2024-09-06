Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion Party Together at New York Fashion Week Event

Play video content TMZ.com

Paris Hilton may be living a simple life, but she doesn't attend simple events ... partying hard with Megan Thee Stallion at NYLON Nights, one of the first New York Fashion Week soirees!

The reality star pulled up to lifestyle magazine NYLON's event, performing songs from her new album "Infinite Icon" -- set for release today ... arriving all pinked out in a glittery minidress and knee-high boots.

A lot of famous friends came out to support ... including Meg in a tight, low-cut bodycon dress -- who was all smiles and hugs with Paris and her sister, Nicky.

The Hilton sisters turned the wild night into a larger family affair too ... with Mama Kathy Hilton jumping into the DJ booth too -- though apparently she didn't get the hot pink memo.

Several of the pics show a camera crew filming the action ... unclear why -- though Paris does have a new show coming out with Nicole Richie coming out soon. In any case, fans should keep an eye out for all the footage we imagine is coming soon.

Among the other celebrity guests ... Paramore's Hayley Williams -- just back from Europe after touring with Taylor Swift -- who was snapped cheesing with MTS -- and Tiffany Haddish put her dance moves to the test.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off today, but several events took place Thursday night as the unofficial beginning to one of the most celeb-packed weeks of the year.