Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion Party Together at New York Fashion Week Event

Paris Hilton Sliving with Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion NYFW Kick-off Party!!!

090624_paris_hilton-kal
YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton may be living a simple life, but she doesn't attend simple events ... partying hard with Megan Thee Stallion at NYLON Nights, one of the first New York Fashion Week soirees!

Paris Hilton's Album Release Party
Launch Gallery
Inside The Party Launch Gallery
Getty

The reality star pulled up to lifestyle magazine NYLON's event, performing songs from her new album "Infinite Icon" -- set for release today ... arriving all pinked out in a glittery minidress and knee-high boots.

0906-Paris-Hilton-Nylon-Magazine-Party-Photos-primary-2

A lot of famous friends came out to support ... including Meg in a tight, low-cut bodycon dress -- who was all smiles and hugs with Paris and her sister, Nicky.

0906-Paris-Hilton-Nylon-Magazine-Party-Photos-primary-3

The Hilton sisters turned the wild night into a larger family affair too ... with Mama Kathy Hilton jumping into the DJ booth too -- though apparently she didn't get the hot pink memo.

Several of the pics show a camera crew filming the action ... unclear why -- though Paris does have a new show coming out with Nicole Richie coming out soon. In any case, fans should keep an eye out for all the footage we imagine is coming soon.

Paris Hilton With Meg The Stallion

Among the other celebrity guests ... Paramore's Hayley Williams -- just back from Europe after touring with Taylor Swift -- who was snapped cheesing with MTS -- and Tiffany Haddish put her dance moves to the test.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off today, but several events took place Thursday night as the unofficial beginning to one of the most celeb-packed weeks of the year.

Paris Hilton Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Paris Hilton Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Tons of high-profile events in the coming days ... though we can't imagine any of them sliving the party scene as much as this!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later