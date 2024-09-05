Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Kelce Kick Off NFL Season With Pepsi Ad, Queen Remake

Megan Thee Stallion has officially centered herself into the 2024-25 NFL season with the kick-off anthem that reimagines arguably the biggest stadium rocker of all time ... Queen's "We Will Rock You"!!!

Ahead of the defending champs Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens opening game on Thursday, the superstar rapper showcased her royal raps for Pepsi's "Roman Empire" ad -- inspired by the upcoming blockbuster hopeful "Gladiator II."

Actors Lamorne Morris and Jake Lacy also star in the clip, as do Travis Kelce and fellow NFL stars Josh Allen, Derrick Henry and Justin Jefferson.

The football pros star as gladiators in armor conquering tigers (a mascot not in the NFL) while "Empress Megan" flips the Roman Colosseum into a makeshift music video.