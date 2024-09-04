Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Connection Influenced Racehorse Purchase

Didn't Say Neigh to Racehorse W/ Swift in the Name!!!

Travis Kelce is shedding light on his decision to enter the racehorse business ... confirming the animal's Taylor Swift-inspired name played a role in his decision to purchase.

The NFL star -- who bought a racehorse named Swift Delivery last week -- addressed his big purchase on a new episode of the "New Heights" podcast ... after his cohost and brother, Jason Kelce, asked him point-blank if the name influenced the sale.

As Travis put it ... he felt like the stars did "align" when he was presented with the opportunity to become part-owner of Swift Delivery.

He added ... "It just feels good to jump on board."

Yet, his big investment wasn't solely inspired by the horse's name ... with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noting he got into horse racing thanks to friends Bruce Zoldan and Alex Zoldan -- who are also investors in Swift Delivery.

Travis credited his time at the Kentucky Derby with the father-son duo this past March as the biggest influence for the investment ... describing it as one of the "best times ever."

He recalled thinking at the time... "Man, that’d be fun to, like, get involved and see one of your horses in the race. That seems like it’d be a fun thing to be a part of."

Before long, the Zoldan family invited Travis to join them in investing in the horse ... and given the animal's name, it just "made sense" to TK.

He also praised the horse's athleticism ... noting he really liked the way Swift Delivery ran in races. The horse's reputation as a finishing horse was a plus, too.

SD is set to compete again later this fall ... just as Travis will be in the thick of the football season.

Travis and Taylor have been dating for over a year and appear to be going strong, despite a viral breakup plan making the rounds online ... the football player's reps blasted as "entirely false."