Taylor Swift Dominates NFL Promo Video For New Season, Outshines Patrick Mahomes

Football Is Back And So Am I ...

The love story between Taylor Swift and the National Football League is back for a second season ... because the NFL is promoting the pop star more than the game's best player.

The NFL just released a promo video for the 2024 season ahead of Thursday's opening game, and Taylor has the lion's share of screen time ... making five appearances in a 28-second clip.

Taylor is shown more than any player in the league, and the NFL doesn't show Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes until the very end ... when he's seen hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The promo video is a look back at the 2023 season, which became all about Taylor when she started dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce ... and the NFL is going back to their golden goose here as they look ahead.

Among Taylor's five appearances ... two celebrations with Kelce's mom Donna; arriving at a game with a custom Chiefs jacket; kissing Travis on the field and chugging a beer at the Super Bowl.

Travis and Patrick both said recently Taylor's a big football fan and is drawing up plays for the Chiefs ... and it's clear she's got some major influence at NFL HQ.

We meant what we said about Taylor getting the lion's share ... she more than doubles up clips of the Detroit Lions, one of the best storylines from last season.

Dolly Parton is the only other celeb the NFL highlights here ... she's briefly shown in a Dallas Cowboys getup.