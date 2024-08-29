Travis Kelce Quips About Love For Taylor Swift At Chiefs Event

The Chiefs' season officially kicks off in a week, but Taylor Swift is still clearly all over Travis Kelce's mind ... 'cause at a media event previewing K.C.'s 2024 squad, he made a quip about his love for his girlfriend.

The tight end uttered the comment Wednesday night while on-stage with Patrick Mahomes and a few other Chiefs stars ... at the team's annual Kickoff Luncheon at the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

As the host of the event -- the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus -- talked about how much love he had for everyone on the stage ... Mahomes and Kelce returned the favor with I Love Yous of their own.

But, when Holthus asked Travis if his love for him was greater than the one he has for Swift -- that's when the future Hall of Famer said, "Maybe not."

The entire crowd erupted in laughs ... and seconds later, the topics turned back to football.

But, it wasn't the only time Swift was brought up ... about 10 minutes later, Chris Jones joked that he wants to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City as well as "more Swifties."

Kelce then assured, "They're on the way."