Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Has Been Drawing Up Plays For The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the 2024 NFL season with a secret weapon ... offensive mastermind, Taylor Swift!

3x Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes recently opened up about T. Swift's affinity for football, joking (we think?!) that she's even designing plays.

“She’s really interested in football. She asks many great questions,” the 2x NFL MVP recently said during an interview with NBC Sports. “She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

Whether he's serious remains to be seen -- but, the Chiefs are known for their fun style of offense -- so it wouldn't be shocking if, during a blowout, we see Coach Taylor's work.

Mahomes, who described the pop superstar as "genuine" and "cool," also talked about Swift's impact on growing the sport among female fans.

"I know being a girl dad how cool it is for me, to see these little girls, these daughters and how much they're loving spending time with their dad watching football."

As for how the guys are dealing with one of the most famous people in the world hanging around their team, while not allowing it to distract them from winning, Mahomes credited his head coach.

"It starts with Coach Reid," Patrick said. "He always says let your personality show and he wants you to have fun. When you have a guy like Trav and dating one of the most famous people in the world, it's just cause he's such a good dude. It's true, it's real. He's outside the building doing his stuff, [and] when he's in the building, he's working his tail off to be the best of the best."