Celebrity Inmates' 2024 Thanksgiving Prison Meals Revealed

Turkeys Might Be Cage Free, But We Aren't!!!

Some of Hollywood's fallen stars won't be chowing down on lavish meals tomorrow ... 'cause even though they're getting turkey and other Thanksgiving staples behind bars, it ain't gonna be what they're used to.

TMZ's done our yearly check ... and, we know the Thanksgiving menus in prison for inmates like Tekashi 6ix9ine, Suge Knight, Danny Masterson and Tory Lanez, among others.

Here's what everyone's gobblin' down:

Tekashi at MDC Brooklyn:

Tekashi 69 is locked up in the same prison as Diddy, so the two are having the same meal ... turkey roast, hot & sour tofu, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables cranberry sauce, turkey gravy dinner rolls and holiday pies.

Suge at Richard J. Donovan Correctional:

Suge Knight's chowing down on the same food as The Menendez Bros and notable assassin Sirhan Sirhan ... green salad with dressing, mashed potatoes, sliced turkey ham, brown gravy, sweet corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, assorted pies, chocolate milk and chicken patty.

Danny at California Men's Colony:

Masterson, spending his first Thanksgiving at CMC, is having baked turkey, whipped potato, candied yams, peas and carrots, salad mix with dressing, a dinner roll, pumpkin pie and chicken patty.

Tory at California Correctional Institute:

Lanez will have roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll, pumpkin spice cake and red beans