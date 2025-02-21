Megan Thee Stallion Bares Beach Body on Tropical Vacay
Megan Thee Stallion ... Check Out My Beach Buns, Hun!!!
Megan Thee Stallion's gettin' down and dirty on a sandy tropical beach ... laying out in a series of skimpy bikinis while enjoying the sun -- and, we've got all the best photos for you to peruse.
The rapper dropped a series of pics on Instagram Friday ... apologizing to her fans for not posting much recently -- but explaining she's enjoying real life.
To prove how much she's loving it, MTS shared snaps from her on a ton of different beaches ... posing with her backside to the camera, throwing it back with a pal, and even getting sand everywhere -- and, we mean EVERYWHERE.
Like SpongeBob SquarePants' close friend, Megan's got Sandy Cheeks in one snap ... and, she's wearing a bikini bottom that does nothing to cover her booty.
She's also having fun downing some drinks on vacay ... wearing a little red two-piece and throwing back a drink or two with her friends.
Megan's not just lying back and relaxing ... she's also doing some physical activity -- riding a horse along the beach with a look of concentration on her face.
We already shared all of Megan's hottest shots with you last weekend for her 30th birthday ... and, it looks like she's adding more to that category for people to enjoy now, and for years to come!