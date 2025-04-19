Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Looks Happy at Star-Studded Event Near Coachella

Justin Bieber Enjoys Himself at Friday Nights in the Desert Event ... Apparently Performed

Published
Friday Nights in the Desert by Tao, Revolve, & Palm Tree Beach Club
Jerritt Clark / Loamis

Justin Bieber looks happy out in the desert ... enjoying himself at a star-studded event where he apparently performed a song or two Friday night.

The singer-songwriter hung out at Friday Nights in the Desert -- a private event in Thermal, California, not far from where Coachella takes place ... and, he bounced around the event with a grin.

FRIDAY NIGHTS IN THE DESERT event jerritt clark sub 1
Jerritt Clark

Bieber was seen hanging out with his pals at the event ... lots of laugher at the party thrown by Tao Group Hospitality, REVOLVE -- who held an exclusive festival in Thermal earlier this month -- and Palm Tree Club.

Organizers say they even had Justin perform at the party -- playing his song "What Do You Mean?" ... though we haven't seen any photos or videos of him rocking the crowd yet.

FRIDAY NIGHTS IN THE DESERT event jerritt clark sub 2
Jerritt Clark

JB -- who went to the event with his wife Hailey Bieber -- was one of many celebs in attendance ... 'cause Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Shaboozey, Chase B and many more starsmade the party glitter.

Justin's been all over the desert this month ... throwing a private party near Coachella last weekend and attending the festival too -- where he was spotted in the same VIP are as Stormi Webster, Travis Scott's daughter, while he watched the rapper.

Justin Bieber Coachella Pics Through The Years
Getty

Bieber's spending a lot more than just Friday night in the desert ... and, it certainly looks good on him.

