Justin Bieber Looks Happy at Star-Studded Event Near Coachella

Justin Bieber looks happy out in the desert ... enjoying himself at a star-studded event where he apparently performed a song or two Friday night.

The singer-songwriter hung out at Friday Nights in the Desert -- a private event in Thermal, California, not far from where Coachella takes place ... and, he bounced around the event with a grin.

Bieber was seen hanging out with his pals at the event ... lots of laugher at the party thrown by Tao Group Hospitality, REVOLVE -- who held an exclusive festival in Thermal earlier this month -- and Palm Tree Club.

Organizers say they even had Justin perform at the party -- playing his song "What Do You Mean?" ... though we haven't seen any photos or videos of him rocking the crowd yet.

Justin's been all over the desert this month ... throwing a private party near Coachella last weekend and attending the festival too -- where he was spotted in the same VIP are as Stormi Webster, Travis Scott's daughter, while he watched the rapper.