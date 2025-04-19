Justin Bieber Looks Happy at Star-Studded Event Near Coachella
Justin Bieber Enjoys Himself at Friday Nights in the Desert Event ... Apparently Performed
Justin Bieber looks happy out in the desert ... enjoying himself at a star-studded event where he apparently performed a song or two Friday night.
The singer-songwriter hung out at Friday Nights in the Desert -- a private event in Thermal, California, not far from where Coachella takes place ... and, he bounced around the event with a grin.
Bieber was seen hanging out with his pals at the event ... lots of laugher at the party thrown by Tao Group Hospitality, REVOLVE -- who held an exclusive festival in Thermal earlier this month -- and Palm Tree Club.
Organizers say they even had Justin perform at the party -- playing his song "What Do You Mean?" ... though we haven't seen any photos or videos of him rocking the crowd yet.
JB -- who went to the event with his wife Hailey Bieber -- was one of many celebs in attendance ... 'cause Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Shaboozey, Chase B and many more starsmade the party glitter.
Justin's been all over the desert this month ... throwing a private party near Coachella last weekend and attending the festival too -- where he was spotted in the same VIP are as Stormi Webster, Travis Scott's daughter, while he watched the rapper.
Bieber's spending a lot more than just Friday night in the desert ... and, it certainly looks good on him.