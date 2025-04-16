Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Held in Contempt for Deposition Conduct

Megan Thee Stallion wants a judge to reprimand Tory Lanez for his alleged conduct during a recent deposition ... calling it "disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation."

The rapper's attorney has filed a motion asking for the court to show cause why Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, shouldn't be held in contempt in the civil case Megan filed against Milagro Cooper.

If you don't know, Cooper is a blogger who MTS alleges "has used her social media accounts to spread defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies about [Megan] at the behest and command of Mr. Peterson."

When Lanez was called to give his deposition, Megan's attorney says he acted like he didn't understand the meaning of basic words such as "discuss" and "approve."

They also claim he insulted Megan's attorney's appearance, calling the alleged hair dye the attorney used "distracting" and telling her to bring a hairbrush the next time they try to depose him when she was leaving.

The lawsuit also contains an email from the law firm representing Tory Lanez in his criminal trial appeal ... claiming they do not represent Lanez in the civil matter and would not fight MTS' attorneys if they asked the court to hold him in contempt.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Lanez was convicted of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm back in 2022 after prosecutors accused him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Megan received a restraining order against Tory in early January ... telling a judge at the time she wanted one "because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot."