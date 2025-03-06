Tory Lanez Loves Kim Kardashian for Sharing His Music on Her Instagram

Tory Lanez is absolutely loving Kim Kardashian for using one of his tunes in her latest bikini video ... which has fans clamoring to free him from prison.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People -- the organization currently representing Tory --tells TMZ he spoke with Tory over the phone on Wednesday, and the rapper is well aware Kim shared his song "The Color Violet" on her Instagram.

As a result, Kim's comment section is flooding with Tory supporters who are sharing the hashtag "#FreeTory" ... which, of course, is making him feel pretty good.

Tory was quick to mention Kim isn't the only member of the Kardashian clan who's shared his music since his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion -- noting Kylie Jenner posted a video of herself lip syncing to one of his hits back in June 2023.

Needless to say, TL is a big fan of the entire Kardashian fam -- adding that he respects people of their stature being able to "appreciate the artistry without judging the artist."