Tory Lanez Album Recording Ruined by Prison Riot, Footage Surfaces

Tory Lanez was hard at work recording a verse over the phone for his new album when all hell broke loose in the background -- a prison riot broke out!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Tory laying down vocals over the phone for his upcoming project, right before the melee exploded within arm's length behind him.

You can hear how the California Correctional Institution prison walls are shaping Tory's new song content as he passionately rapped, "$500 on the Zelle will make 'em do gymnastics / Seen that n**** run up to the yard and he got backflipped / Cried in the cell so many nights, I got trapped in."

However, Tory soon lost his train of thought once the commotion commenced and the guards rushed in.

Tory was forced to flee the scene when the pepper-spray dust kicked up ... making it a scary scenario indeed!!!

Remember, Tory had his professional audio recording equipment confiscated, but as you can see, not much is keeping him from making a booth out of thin air.

