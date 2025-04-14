Palm Springs was moving slow for day 3 after an absolutely insane Saturday night ... but the celebrity partiers pulled it together and rallied for one more debaucherous day in the desert for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival headlined by Post Malone!

Justin Bieber shared a shirtless selfies relaxing after hosting his exclusive party at the fest, David Dobrik and Natalie Noel were photographed blissfully spending some time off their feet and Landon Barker mustered up a peace sign while sitting poolside on his Sunday with his sis.

Alabama Barker and some friends dipped into the Sunday vibes by hanging poolside at an estate and sharing some hot shots and heart hands while wearing some revealing swimsuits.

Artist Olivia O'Brien turned heads in a high waisted bodysuit and a sheer crimson contouring layer ... while 'Euphoria' babe Chloe Cherry hung stage side in a girly graphic tee and tights.

But the real show was still on stages around the Coachella festival ... Shaboozey started the day strong with his party anthems, Meghan Thee Stallion had the crowd jumping with her great guests like Ciara and Queen Latifah, Addison Rae surprised fans when she joined Arca and Post Malone mashed up his hiphop and country classics on the Main Stage to close out the big weekend!

The fans brought some eye popping looks to the Empire Polo fields with some creative and cool fashion statements to flex their personal creativity ... check out some of the best street styles roaming the fest in 2025!