Shocking Video Shows New Mexico Home Swept Away in Flash Flood
A New Mexico town was slammed by historic, deadly flash floods ... with one shocking video showing a home floating away in the rushing water.
Heavy rain sparked the record-setting floods in Ruidoso -- a small village about 180 miles away from Albuquerque -- and as you can see, the damage is astonishing, with powerful floodwaters so strong they carried a house downstream.
Bystanders are heard gasping in disbelief as the home is taken by the current, mowing down tall trees in its path.
The floods tragically took the lives of a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a man between 40 and 50 years old, according to a statement from the village.
The three victims "were swept downstream by the unprecedented floodwaters that struck the area," per the statement.
Of course, the N.M. floods come on the heels of the catastrophic flooding in Texas ... where at least 111 people have died and more than 170 people remain missing.