Shocking Video Shows New Mexico Home Swept Away in Flash Flood

A New Mexico town was slammed by historic, deadly flash floods ... with one shocking video showing a home floating away in the rushing water.

Heavy rain sparked the record-setting floods in Ruidoso -- a small village about 180 miles away from Albuquerque -- and as you can see, the damage is astonishing, with powerful floodwaters so strong they carried a house downstream.

Bystanders are heard gasping in disbelief as the home is taken by the current, mowing down tall trees in its path.

The floods tragically took the lives of a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a man between 40 and 50 years old, according to a statement from the village.

The three victims "were swept downstream by the unprecedented floodwaters that struck the area," per the statement.