President Donald Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration as Texas Floods Kill Dozens

President Donald Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas -- the site of catastrophic flooding that has already claimed the lives of at least 59 people, including 21 children.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says, "These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing."

The declaration will allow for critical federal aid and resources to assist more than 400 first responders currently engaged in massive search and recovery efforts across the region.

Of the 59 confirmed fatalities, 38 are adults and 21 are children. Officials also say 12 individuals connected to Camp Mystic -- 11 campers and 1 counselor -- remain unaccounted for.

Search teams are combing through flood-ravaged areas around the Guadalupe River as desperate families await news of missing loved ones.