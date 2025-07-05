Two Kids Tell Harrowing Story of Escaping Texas Floods at Summer Camp

Two kids from a camp in Texas are telling their unimaginable story about how they were impacted by the intense flooding in the area ... and, one of them says he actually had to swim out of danger to survive.

The local ABC affiliate KSAT in San Antonio spoke to Piers and Ruffin Boyett -- two kids who were at Camp La Junta, one of the camps affected by the devastating flooding. They say water started to fill their cabins, and kids had to climb up to the rafters to stay dry.

While Ruffin says he and the people in his cabin were ultimately able to just walk out once it was safe, Piers -- who appears younger than Ruffin -- says he and his cabin had a much more challenging escape.

Take a listen for yourself ... Piers says, "We have bunk beds in our cabin, and [the water] was going to the top bunk. We had one choice, and we had to swim out of our cabins.”

Piers and Ruffin revealed they had to rush to a cabin on higher ground where the flood waters couldn't reach them ... and, they waited there for hours until buses could drive them away.