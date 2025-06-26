French Cop Car Blares 'Titanic' Theme Song After Major Storm Floods Streets

Play video content Freedom News TV

One French cop car was doing its best to keep spirits afloat -- literally -- blasting a fitting playlist while navigating through ankle-deep floodwaters in Paris after a night of wild storms.

Catch the clip -- the cop car truly sank into its feelings as it glided through the streets Wednesday night with the "Titanic" theme song, "My Heart Will Go On," on full blast.

Clearly, the cops were channeling the doomed ship itself -- slowly rolling through the Paris floodwaters like the Titanic in the North Atlantic ... all to break the ice and lift spirits.

This wasn’t some subtle moment either -- that "Titanic" tune was blaring loud and proud, sending a clear message: When life floods your streets, throw on Celine and keep on cruisin’.