Celine Dion Pictures Will Make Fans' Hearts Go On For 57th Birthday

Celine Dion's celebrating another year around the sun ... and, we've got the best photos from her incredible life to commemorate the milestone!

The singer-songwriter turned 57 on Sunday ... and, she's got enough fantastic photos to fill up multiple albums -- whether they're from her earliest days in show business or taken in Paris for the Olympics last summer.

Check out this old-school pic with Celine in a totally '80s ensemble ... leggings, jean jacket and frizzy hair totally capturing the feeling of the decade.

Dion released her first album back in 1981 ... a French entry she dropped in Canada titled "La Voix du bon Dieu." She made a few more in the decade -- and, several of them peaked at #1 in Quebec.

In the '90s, Celine broke out in America ... going platinum in 1990 with her album "Unison" and double platinum with her eponymous album in 1992.

She still had time to take silly photos like this -- where she's pretending to speak into a banana -- even while "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie "Titanic" netted her multiple Grammys and an Oscar near the end of the millennium.

Dion performed well into the 21st century ... though, she's had a difficult time in recent years dealing with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) -- a rare neurological condition which has drastically reduced her mobility.

She hasn't toured in several years now ... but, she has been seen out more in Las Vegas -- attending hockey games and bringing Adele to tears by attending her residency. She even made the long trip to Paris to sing at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.