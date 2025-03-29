Atiana De La Hoya's Hottest Shots For Her 26th Birthday

Atiana De La Hoya's got a lot of famous family members, but she's proving she attracts a ton of attention on her own -- especially with these hot shots!

The star turned 26 Saturday ... and, we've got all her hottest photos to celebrate -- featuring everything from her classy cocktail dresses to her barely-there bikinis.

Check out this pic of De La Hoya lying back on the beach ... covering up her eyes from the sun while getting catching some rays in the sand.

Like we said ... Atiana knows how to dress for any occasion -- including this snowy climate, where she threw on a thicker, brown number. Atiana lives in SoCal -- so unclear if this snow is real or fake -- but, either way, she's keeping things hot here.

Atiana's been in the public eye for years, BTW ... first coming to national attention after her mom Shanna Moakler married Fall Out Boy drummer, Travis Barker. She appeared on a couple episodes of their reality series "Meet the Barkers."

In more recent years, Atiana's done some acting and modeling ... and, gotten tighter with her new blended family -- which includes the Kardashian clan.

Obviously, Travis -- who is still tight with Atiana despite getting a divorce from Moakler back in 2008 -- married Kourtney Kardashian in 2023 ... and, Atiana has spent time with the couple and their kids in the years since, going on vacations and even appearing on six episodes of "The Kardashians" so far.