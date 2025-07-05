27 Dead After Flash Flood in Texas, Nearly 2 Dozen Girls Missing

At least 27 are dead following a devastating flash flood in central Texas Friday -- and over 20 girls from a Christian girls-only summer camp are still missing.

The nearly 2-dozen MIA girls are from Camp Mystic, one of approximately 18 camps along the Guadalupe River that have been communicating with authorities following the disaster, according to CNN. The other camp members have all been accounted for.

Shocking photos exemplify the unimaginable destruction caused by the roaring rains that wreaked havoc on the area -- trees ripped from the ground, overturned vehicles and large debris strewn about the land.

Parts of central Texas were reportedly hit with a month's of rain in just a few hours, leading to the catastrophic damage.

Air rescue missions like this are being done around the clock.



We will not stop until everyone is accounted for. pic.twitter.com/tqwTr1RkEi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 4, 2025 @GregAbbott_TX

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 15 counties on Friday to ensure affected areas have "limitless" access to "every tool, strategy, personnel that the state of Texas can provide to them."

He also shared a video of a rescue in progress -- saying the efforts won't stop until everyone is found.

Furthermore, Melania Trump followed her PDA-packed 4th of July celebration with a message for those affected, writing on social media ... "My heart goes out to the parents in Texas during this difficult time. I am holding you in my thoughts and sending prayers for strength, comfort, and resilience."

Donald Trump echoed Melania's words in his own post on Truth Social ... adding his team is already working with officials in the area, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will be touching down there shortly.

Leander Texas



Major flood, this whole neighborhood is gone.



No more videos, we are searching for people. I'll be back when I can



Please pray. Love you guys pic.twitter.com/qwzCVAo114 — DASH (@DocumentingATX) July 5, 2025 @DocumentingATX