Donald and Melania Trump Kiss at White House on Independence Day

Fireworks were flying between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania as they celebrated America's Independence Day Friday ... and their lovefest -- followed by some hilarious dance moves -- are forever cemented on video.

Watch the PDA-filled clip -- the pair seems smitten as they cozy up on the balcony of the White House to honor the 4th of July. Donald pulls her in tight ... and then goes in for a smooch, and later, a forehead kiss.

47 and his former model wife also put on a dance show for their fellow Americans -- Trump served up his signature "Trump dance," and Melania even got in on the fun by doing her own version of the move with open palms.

The prez looked pleased as he watched his longtime wife get her groove on as the audience erupted in cheer.

Of course, they have plenty to celebrate -- namely the successful passing of DT's sweeping tax, spending and immigration bill that he officially signed earlier in the afternoon.