Trump Rips Into Elon Musk, Threatens DOGE Cuts on His Subsidies

Donald Trump is trading jabs with Elon Musk again ... this time threatening to turn his former department against him as the SpaceX founder continues to trash DT's Big Beautiful Bill.

Check out 47's Truth Social rant from Monday night -- he's fed up with Elon's criticism and clearly making a power play over the entire scenario, slamming his former right-hand-guy's push for electric vehicles and reminding him about all the government help he gets.

He notes ... "Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

He then directly brings DOGE into the conversation, writing ... "No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

Trump's wrath came after Elon took to X to warn Americans about the Big Beautiful Bill -- which lays out the president's agenda on taxes, health care, immigration, energy and more.

Over the weekend, he begged people to consider the implications of the proposed legislation, cautioning it will cause "immense strategic harm" to the U.S. and "destroy millions of jobs in America."

He also claimed it will work against the advancement of the country by giving "handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future."

In follow-up tweets Monday night, Elon continued to air his grievances and promised to form a new political party to get away from the so-called "PORKY PIG PARTY" if the bill passes through Congress.

He also called anyone supporting the Big Beautiful Bill a liar ... since he says it's clear the bill will increase the American deficit by $5 trillion, rather than lower it. And, in true Elon fashion ... he added a photo of Pinocchio with his pants on fire to further push his point.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... this is far from the first time Trump and Elon have butt heads over social media -- just a few weeks ago they were trading fiery insults after the former stepped away from DOGE and began questioning Trump's policies.

Play video content CNN

Elon even claimed Trump would not have won the 2024 election without him ... and in return, 47 threatened to take away his government funding.

Despite Trump saying Elon wasn't a worry in his mind following their original showdown ... it seems like he's taking up some real estate in his head after all.