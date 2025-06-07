Elon Musk Deletes Epstein Post, President Trump Turns Down Heat

Elon Musk might have some regrets about claiming President Donald Trump is named in the Epstein files ... 'cause it appears he has deleted his bombshell tweet that shook the internet to its core.

Remember ... the Tesla founder dropped the allegation on Thursday as he and 47 were going at it on social media ... claiming the reason the Epstein files have not been fully revealed is because DT's name is hiding somewhere in them. That tweet has seemingly been scrubbed as of Saturday morning, however.

Trump’s attorney-general Pam Bondi released a slew of files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case in February ... but there was zip on any Trump involvement in Jeffrey's sick and twisted criminal endeavors.

And get this ... TMZ caught up with David Schoen, one of Epstein's lawyers, Friday, and he said Epstein explicitly told him Donald Trump did "nothing wrong" and that he had no damaging information against him.

Things seem to have cooled off between Trump and his former DOGE leader following their fiery back-and-forth social battle that had DT threatening to yank Elon's government contracts, and Elon warning he'd decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft -- an integral capsule needed to keep the space station running.

Not to mention, he took a swing at Donald's popularity by claiming he would not have won the 2024 presidential election without his backing. Yikes.

On Friday, Trump seemed completely over the mess ... telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he wasn't "thinking about" his former right-hand guy -- further confirming he's not looking to meet up with him anytime soon.

He even said she wished him and Tesla "well."

