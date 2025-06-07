Donald Trump & Elon Musk Happier Times

How We Went From Besties To Beefin'!!!

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are going at it so savagely, you’d need a reminder these two once had a full-blown bromance.

Just take a peek at our gallery of the pair grinning together and living it up like besties -- Elon was full MAGA, backing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, showing up at rallies, the whole nine. And Trump? He couldn’t stop gushing about Tesla and Elon's galaxy-sized brain.

In fact, the President was practically part of the fam, even kickin’ it with Elon's son X Æ A-Xii like it was just another day in the West Wing.

Fast-forward to now ... that bromance has crashed hard. Elon’s slamming Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill" as a "disgusting abomination" and even calling for his impeachment -- while Trump’s firing back, branding Elon "crazy" and threatening to yank his government contracts.