Trump Says Elon Has 'Lost His Mind,' but He's Not Wasting His Time on Feud

Donald Trump continued his war of words with Elon Musk Friday morning ... talking about his one-time adviser and campaign financier on a few news stations -- mostly dismissing this week's stunning fallout.

As TMZ previously reported ... Trump and Musk have been locked in a bitter social media feud, and it reached a boiling point yesterday when EM said via X that Trump is listed in the so-called Epstein Files -- there's no evidence of this, BTW -- and that's why they haven't been publicly released.

Later Thursday, Trump posted to Truth Social that he wasn't bothered Elon turned on him -- and he has bigger fish to fry ... which is essentially what he reiterated to CNN's Dana Bash Friday morning.

The call with DT was not played ... but Bash told her audience that the president told her he's “not even thinking" about Elon, who's "got a problem" -- but he sure as hell would not be speaking to him for a while.

In a separate Friday morning call with ABC News' Jon Karl, Trump sank his teeth into Elon further ... saying Musk has "lost his mind."

Elon has been taking swing after swing at Trump over his “disgusting abomination" tax and spending legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act ... with Trump jabbing back on Thursday with a threat to terminate EM's governmental subsidies and contracts to help save billions in the federal budget.

BTW, it's been reported that the Tesla vehicle Elon gave to Trump is on the outs -- with Fox News saying it's either being given away or sold off. Yikes.