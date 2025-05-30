Elon Musk Mocks New York Times' Accuracy After Report of Alleged Drug Use

Play video content Fox News

Elon Musk is scoffing at the New York Times report accusing him of abusing drugs ... claiming the Times isn't a reputable news source anyway -- so, don't read a dang thing they publish.

The Tesla owner was in the Oval Office Friday at a farewell press conference as he steps down from his role leading the Department of Governmental Efficiency and prepares to leave D.C.

The first question of the press conference was directed at Musk -- and it was all about a report in the NYT claiming Elon has consumed a copious amount of drugs over the past couple years.

In the article, the Times claims Elon told people he was "taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder." Sources also told the outlet he allegedly traveled with a "daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall." Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms are also mentioned.

When asked for his reaction to the news in the White House, Elon roasted the Times -- calling them out for blowing up "Russiagate" and winning a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on it.

Remember ... "Russiagate" is what Donald Trump and other Republicans call the investigation into his alleged ties to the Russian government and whether alleged cooperation helped him win the 2016 presidential election. The Times and the Washington Post share a Pulitzer Prize on their reporting on the story.

While a special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller did find the Russian government interfered in the election, any conspiracy or collusion was not proven.

All of this -- at least according to Musk -- means the Times screwed up their reporting ... and, he taunts them here, saying they may have to give their Pulitzer back. Trump has filed a pending defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board.

As we told you ... Musk is stepping away from DOGE because his scheduled time with the government is coming to an end. He added, "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Play video content Fox News

Musk didn't miss his send-off despite probably being in some pain -- 'cause he's sporting a black eye here. Watch the clip to hear what he says happened.