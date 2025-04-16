Elon Musk Calls Out Wall Street Journal Baby Mama Article, Shouts Out TMZ

Elon Musk is horny for women to help him repopulate planet Earth -- at least according to the Wall Street Journal, which prompted the world's richest man to give TMZ a shoutout.

Here's the scoop ... The WSJ article, published Tuesday, details Musk's relationships with his various baby mamas and his alleged attempts at keeping things on the down low, causing him to compare our content to that of the New York-based broadsheet.

As you know ... Musk has at least 14 children with 4 separate women, including Grimes, Ashley St. Clair, and Shivon Zilis -- a Neuralink executive and technically his employee. But, the WSJ reports that their sources believe there are many more of Musk kids running around out there.

As for Musk, he often claims there's a fertility crisis in the U.S., saying civilization is at risk if we don't start making more babies, and fast! In Musk's 2023 biography, Zilis is quoted as saying, “[Musk] really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to."

The WSJ story also cites a text message from Musk to St. Clair about bringing in surrogate mothers to birth more babies "to reach legion-level before the apocalypse." The paper says St. Clair talked to one woman, who referenced Musk's "harem drama."

The WSJ went on to say St. Clair received $2 million for expenses while she was privately pregnant ... honoring Musk's request to keep his name off their child's birth certificate when the baby was born in 2024. She reportedly refused to sign an NDA and later demanded a paternity test, with the "Probability of Paternity" being 99.9999%. St. Clair now suing him for sole custody of the child, named Romulus.

What's more, the WSJ says Musk has reached out to women on X, formerly known as Twitter, to proposition them to procreate. The paper says Musk has also paid people for their silence ... St. Clair claims other women have reached similar arrangements to hers.

As TMZ reported, both Grimes and St. Clair have publicly begged Musk to respond to their requests for attention regarding their shared children.

Musk did not comment for the WSJ article, but he's apparently less than pleased ... after the report was published, Musk tweeted "TMZ >> WSJ" ... prompting lots of quizzical responses from his many followers.