Bill Maher Complains Elon Musk and Doge is Ignoring Outrageous Military Spending

Hey Elon, Take Your Chainsaw to the Pentagon!!!

Bill Maher, an old-line lib, is actually down with Elon Musk slashing the federal budget, but Bill says Elon is playing outrageous favorites by overlooking the biggest federal fat cat of all -- the military.

The 'Real Time' host laid it out in stark terms ... Musk is creating an illusion of saving $$$, when the defense budget -- which accounts for almost half of all federal spending -- remains unmolested.

How about the 51 Air Force golf courses, Bill wonders ... why hasn't Musk 86'd them with his chainsaw? Or the Marines, with 10 golf courses.

And what about putting the brakes on Boeing, which hiked the price of helicopters by 177,000% -- you didn't read that wrong -- yet the chumpy Defense Dept. happily wrote those checks.

Bill pulls from history -- way back to 1961 -- when outgoing Prez Dwight Eisenhower warned of the military-industrial complex. Note not taken.