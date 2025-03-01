Bill Maher Says Democrats Should Put John Fetterman Up for President

The Dems Should Push the Guy in Shorts for Prez!!!

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher says the Democrats need to play Donald Trump's game if they want to retake the White House, and he has just the man who can do it -- Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

The 'Real Time' host laid out his theory in plain terms, with the help of fast-food graphics ... Donald Trump won because he speaks the language of average Americans and has balls, like it or not. BM says that's clear what works, and Fetterman fits the bill.

It's an interesting marketing study ... Bill says Fetterman is not just one of a hundred senators -- he's a brand. He stands out.

J.F.'s choice of fits is a plus, although Bill warns when he's spotted by the fashion police they call for backup!

Play video content 1/20/25 X / @LucasFoxNews

There are other reasons Maher thinks Fetterman is the guy for the Dems, and he addresses the stroke and the woke.