Kid Rock Tells Bill Maher Kendrick Lamar Played Super Bowl Because of Kaepernick

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher has interesting guest fellows -- case in point, Kid Rock, who called out Jay-Z and the NFL for a Halftime show for being pretty much exclusionary -- of white entertainers.

Play video content Apple Music/NFL

Kid came out of the gate saying Kendrick Lamar wasn't his cup of tea, but he has mad respect for him because he's unapologetic about his craft. Kendrick doesn't care if a swath of the country isn't into him or even doesn't like him ... he does what he does, just like K.R. Kid Rock celebrated Kendrick, saying he doesn't give a "frog's fat ass" what people think.

But, then things turned ... Kid Rock said were it not for Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, Kendrick would never have ended up center stage at the Super Bowl.

Kid Rock said, “I’ve heard nobody answer this question: how did he get that gig? Jay-Z. What happened there? I think Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar should both send Colin Kaepernick a Bundt cake and a six-pack of beer and a ‘thank you’ note with a bunch of money in it, because without him kneeling and getting everyone’s panties in a bunch over the anthem, self-included, I don’t think that happens.”

Play video content November 2024

And then, Kid R. zeroed in, saying this was a case of D.E.I. turned on its head ... “It’s like all Black people or all people of color speaking to his crowd in the hood, Black people. It was like the most exclusive [exclusionary] thing ever and I’m like, ‘Fuck yeah, that’s awesome.’ I’m laughing my ass off.”