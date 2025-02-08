Bill Maher Says Streamers are Ruining Football, It's a Pain in the Ass to Watch

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher went on a rant Friday night that started with watching football, but boy ... that turns out to be a metaphor for something way bigger!

This is one of the best editorials the "Real Time" host has delivered in a long time. B.M.'s pissed off at streamers who are carrying football games. It's true ... now, instead of simply hitting a button on the remote to go back and forth between games, now it's a giant pain in the ass. Plus, we still have to watch commercials, so exactly what's the advantage?

Bill says it's an example of what he calls R.I. -- Reverse Improvement. It's like when you go to a restaurant and leave your car with the valet. It used to be so easy, hand him the ticket, pay cash and get your whip. Now ... well, you know.

And then Bill broadens out to something bigger -- the Silicon Valley, whose motto is, "If it ain't broke, f*** with it!"