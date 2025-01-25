Bill Maher Calls Luigi Mangione Love Typical Gen Z, 'Eat the Rich' Solves Everything

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher's like L.A. wildfire-levels of hot over accused murderer Luigi Mangione becoming a sex symbol and folk hero ... and he says young people who think shooting someone in the back is a good thing, are themselves guilty of something else.

On Friday night's episode of 'Real Time,' Bill scorched supporters of the man charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Interestingly, he opened his "New Rules" segment by jokingly opining, "One hopeful thing did happen when we were on our break: a health insurance executive got shot in the back on the street in broad daylight" -- at which point, Bill paused and a few people in the audience cheered. Sarcasm ain't for everybody.

Anyway, Maher pressed on with his real point, saying ... "The kids couldn't love the guy who did it anymore if he were the leader of a terrorist organization."

He does acknowledge health insurance companies denying claims is a very real issue -- you gotta see his line about A.I. robots finding new ways to screw you over -- but Bill added, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, hospitals and even the tech bros behind medical website portals ... are also jacking you around. Soooo, is the answer to shoot everyone???

Bill went straight for the "new politics of the far left" and Gen Z -- who he says all majored in simplicity -- for oversimplifying serious issues ... and he wondered when vigilantism became the in thing for liberals.

He pointed out Democrats went nuts on Sarah Palin in 2010 for posting a map with crosshairs on congressional districts she wanted the GOP to take over.