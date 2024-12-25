Bill Maher Rails on DEI During 'Club Random' Podcast with Jay Leno

Play video content Club Random

Bill Maher is saying humbug to supporters of DEI, calling it "virtue signaling" that in no way solves problems of inequality.

Bill invited Jay Leno to gab on his "Club Random" podcast, and B.M. did not mince words, calling out the left -- "virtue signaling and the stuff that they do just to make themselves feel better about being allies." He says it does nothing to address the problem the left says it's solving.

Bill asks, “You want to be a good ally?" He says there are 3 ways to make things better ... “Better schools. Don’t graduate kids who don’t know anything and have no skills. More dads. And the drug war. Those are the practical things, and that’s not what they care about talking about.”

Maher has been bucking his fellow liberals by daring to disagree on issues he says have been taken to such extremes, they seem like wackos to much of America. He's railed on what he calls "woke bulls**t."