Bill Maher Says Plastics Are Killing the Oceans and Will Kill Mother Earth

You'da thunk Bill Maher would have ended his show Friday night with reasons why the Dems lost the election, but he talked about something way more urgent ... we're all going to die because of plastics.

The 'Real Time' host laid it out in stark terms ... the oceans are dying because there really is a floating island of garbage -- actually more than one -- but it has nothing to do with the MSG insult comic.

There's a garbage patch, for example, in the Pacific 3 times the size of France, and a huge portion is made up of plastics. As Bill says, plastics are now in everything ... our soil, our foods, even our Kardashians!

So check this out ... because plastics invade the soil, which produces grass, which animals graze on, and because plastics are polluting our oceans and end up in various sea life, the average person consumes the equivalent of a credit-card sized ration of plastics every week.

Even more ominous ... the oceans are simply dying because of plastics and other garbage, and we need the great blue sea to live, because the oceans provide 50% of our oxygen.

Short story ... it may be the biggest threat out there, yet it was hardly even mentioned by either presidential candidate.