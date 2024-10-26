Bill Maher Says Kamala Harris Needs A Clinton/Obama 'Courage' Moment

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher has already predicted Kamala Harris will win the election, but he's clearly getting nervous because he thinks Harris is ignoring what she needs to do to close the deal.

The 'Real Time' host called what she needs a "Sister Souljah" moment. You may have read or recall ... after the L.A. Riots in 1992, Sister Souljah said, "If there are any good white people, I haven't met them," followed by, "If Black people kill Black people everyday, why not have a week and kill white people?"

Bill says -- and he's right -- Clinton seized the moment and rebuked the rapper, and he was viewed as courageous for taking a stage against someone under his tent. As Bill put it, it was an easy win and voters responded.

BM goes on to recount a similar moment in 2008, when Obama's Reverend said AIDS was engineered to kill minorities, followed by a disparaging comment about America. Obama rebuked his own pastor, and it was also viewed as courageous ... and ya'll know the outcome.