Noor Alfallah Says She's Just Friends With Al Pacino, Bill Maher

Play video content TMZ.com

Noor Alfallah's keeping mum on her relationship with her baby's daddy ... saying she and Al Pacino are just friends -- and, the same goes for Bill Maher.

We caught up with Noor at The Grove Thursday ... and, of course, we had to ask her about whether her relationship with AP's still going or if they're just co-parenting these days.

You can listen to the clip for yourself ... but, Noor's insisting she and Al are just friends who are working together to co-parent their 1-year-old.

We also ask her about rumors she's dating Bill Maher ... but, she gives a similar answer -- just friends, nothing more. She doesn't dive into how they struck up their friendship either, instead telling people to go see "The Apprentice," which she's a producer on.

Noor and Al started dating back in April 2022 ... going public with their romance about a year later. Around the time they went public, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Sources close to the couple told us Al was shocked at the pregnancy 'cause he didn't think he could have another kid due to his medical issues.

Baby Roman was born in June 2023 ... and, Noor's even holding the kiddo in this clip -- growing up so quick already.