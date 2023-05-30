Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Al Pacino's Girlfriend 8 Months Pregnant

Al Pacino Girlfriend 8 Months Pregnant!!! ... I'm 82 and Still Going Strong!!!

5/30/2023 6:48 PM PT
al pacino noor alfallah
Getty
UPDATE

7:20 PM PT -- Al's rep just responded to our inquiry and confirmed our story.

Robert De Niro's got nothing on Al Pacino ... the 82-year-old actor's girlfriend is a month away from giving birth ... multiple sources tell TMZ.

Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant, our sources say. The 29-year-old has been linked to Pacino since April 2022.

al pacino noor alfallah

Al has 3 children from 2 different women ... 2 with Beverly D'Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah has had previous relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

noor alfallah mick jagger

Pacino would be 100, God willing, when the child turns 18.

Al beats 79-year-old De Niro, who just had a baby with Tiffany Chen.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Getty

We reached out to Al's rep but could not get in touch.

Congrats Al and Noor!!!

