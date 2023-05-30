Al Pacino's Girlfriend 8 Months Pregnant
Al Pacino Girlfriend 8 Months Pregnant!!! ... I'm 82 and Still Going Strong!!!
5/30/2023 6:48 PM PT
UPDATE
7:20 PM PT -- Al's rep just responded to our inquiry and confirmed our story.
Robert De Niro's got nothing on Al Pacino ... the 82-year-old actor's girlfriend is a month away from giving birth ... multiple sources tell TMZ.
Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant, our sources say. The 29-year-old has been linked to Pacino since April 2022.
Al has 3 children from 2 different women ... 2 with Beverly D'Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant.
Alfallah has had previous relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.
Pacino would be 100, God willing, when the child turns 18.
Al beats 79-year-old De Niro, who just had a baby with Tiffany Chen.
We reached out to Al's rep but could not get in touch.
Congrats Al and Noor!!!