Al Pacino's Girlfriend 8 Months Pregnant

... I'm 82 and Still Going Strong!!!

Robert De Niro's got nothing on Al Pacino ... the 82-year-old actor's girlfriend is a month away from giving birth ... multiple sources tell TMZ.

Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant, our sources say. The 29-year-old has been linked to Pacino since April 2022.

Al has 3 children from 2 different women ... 2 with Beverly D'Angelo and 1 with Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah has had previous relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Pacino would be 100, God willing, when the child turns 18.

Al beats 79-year-old De Niro, who just had a baby with Tiffany Chen.

We reached out to Al's rep but could not get in touch.