Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child At Age 79

79-year-old Robert De Niro is proof you can still make some serious life changes even in your later years -- like havin' babies, for example -- which is what he recently did!

Here's the deal -- the legendary actor dropped the baby bombshell in a recent interview with ET Canada's Brittnee Blair, who brought up to him the fact that he's got 6 kiddos ... Drena, Raphael, Julian, Elliot, Aaron, and Helen.

Turns out, that list is getting a little bit longer -- shockingly he corrected her by adding "Seven actually ... I just had a baby."

Robert, who's ironically promoting his latest flick, "About My Father," seemed to breeze right past the huge news, especially for a guy his age. Instead, he went on to chat about fatherhood, saying he doesn't see himself as a cool pop ... and adding he disagrees with his kiddos from time to time, especially the younger ones.

As you know, Robert's tied the knot and gotten divorced 2 times -- once with Diahnne Abbott, and another with Grace Hightower. It's unclear who gave birth to baby #7.

However, in March he was seen out with rumored GF, Tiffany Chen, and as they made their way to their car you can hear someone say, "Hey guys, c'mon, she's pregnant."