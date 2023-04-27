Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump

Lindsay Lohan is proud of her pregnancy ... showing off her baby bump for the first time.

The actress just posted a photo dump on her Instagram page, with several images of her growing belly.

Lindsay's surrounded by friends and family in most of the photos, and she says ... "So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!"

It appears the photos are from Lindsay's recent stop in New York ... as we first reported, LL and her husband reunited with her family in the Big Apple earlier this month before flying to Dubai, where she lives, to get situated for her imminent birth.

Lindsay's parents, Dina and Michael, are in the photos ... as well as her brothers, Cody and Michael Jr., and her sister, Aliana. It's the first time they've been together as one in at least 7 years ... and everyone looks happy.

Remember ... Lindsay and her hubby, Bader Shammas, revealed in March she was pregnant with her first child ... an announcement that was met with tons of support from her famous friends.