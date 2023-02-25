Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nick Cannon Says God Will Decide How Many Children He Has

2/25/2023 6:35 AM PT
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon says it's not up to him how many kids he ends up having ... he's leaving it to a higher power.

Nick told "Entertainment Tonight," "God decides when we're done, but I definitely got my hands full." The father of 12 says his procreating prowess could last for decades ... "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But, when I'm 85, you never know I might [have more]."

His latest addition is Halo Marie ... the proud mom being Alyssa Scott.

And of course, there's Legendary, Rise, Onyx, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Beautiful Zeppelin, Moroccan and Monroe ... hard to keep track.

He does come up with great names, but for the record, although it's dicey for some, there are ways of blocking "God's will."

