Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Call it Quits, Legal Drama Over Child Custody Begins

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have called it quits after more than a year of dating ... and now they're in court trying to iron out child custody issues.

Alfallah got the ball rolling, filing a petition in L.A. Superior Court in which she asks a judge for full physical custody of their 3-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

In the docs, Alfallah says Pacino should have reasonable visitation with Roman and joint legal custody, which means both parents would have a say in major decisions impacting the child from education to medical needs.

Alfallah also attached a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage to her petition, proving she and Pacino are the mother and father of Roman.

She went on to request the legendary actor pay for all of her attorney fees and other legal costs. Child support payments were not addressed in the court filing, but it's almost certainly going to become an issue.

The sudden turn in their relationship -- which began in April 2022 -- stands in stark contrast to where they were just a few months ago.

TMZ broke the story in June ... 83-year-old Pacino became a daddy after 29-year-old Alfallah gave birth to their son at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A. The two were ecstatic over their new bundle of enjoy, hitting the town for a celebration dinner at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.