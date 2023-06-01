Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test, Didn't Believe He Could Impregnate Anyone
Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test Did Not Believe He Could Impregnate Anyone
6/1/2023 8:11 AM PT
Al Pacino was so certain he could not get his girlfriend or anyone else pregnant, he did not believe the baby was his at first, and got a DNA test for proof ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.
The 83-year-old actor, we're told, had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman. We're told Al had no idea until 2 months ago that 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was pregnant, and when he found out he was "shocked."
Our sources say Al doubted at first the baby was his and wanted a DNA test. We're told Noor obliged and the test showed he was indeed the dad.
TMZ broke the story ... Noor is 8 months pregnant. It will be Al's 4th child.