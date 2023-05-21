Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Robert De Niro, Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Hit Cannes Party After Having New Baby

Robert De Niro Parties At Cannes With Girlfriend ... New Movie AND New Baby!

5/21/2023 1:35 PM PT
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro's got a lot to celebrate these days -- not only has he debuted his new flick at Cannes, but he's a father once again ... and the mother to baby #7 joined him in France for a bash at the prestigious film festival.

The 79-year-old actor and his GF Tiffany Chen hit up the Vanity Fair x Prada party Saturday night at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, and he looked as happy as ever as they strolled in for some late-night festivities.

Killers of the Flower Moon
Just hours before, Robert premiered his new Martin Scorsese-directed film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" ... getting an enormous roar of applause and a nine-minute standing ovation for the new movie -- which he stars in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and breakout star Lily Gladstone.

3/22/23
PREGNANT PRECAUTION
As we reported, Robert and Tiffany welcomed their new daughter -- Gia Virginia -- earlier this month, shocking tons of folks while proving age is but a number.

Looks like De Niro's at another high point in his life -- ride that wave, Bobby!

