Cannes Film Festival Head Gets Into Physical Argument With Police Over His Bike

Looks like the drama at this year's Cannes Film Festival isn't just on the silver screen ... because the head of the entire event got into a seriously heated spat with a cop over his bike riding outside a hotel.

The Friday night confrontation was caught on camera by French journalist Eric Morillot ... who says the argument quickly turned physical after Cannes Director Thierry Frémaux was zipping around outside the Carlton Hotel, where a good chunk of attendees is staying.

🔴 Vous rouliez à bicyclette sur le trottoir.



Un policier vous a demandé deux fois de vous arrêter.



Quand il vous rattrape devant le Carlton vous l’accusez de vous avoir agressé.



Je vous le redis ici, Thierry Frémaux, vous aviez tort et vous n’êtes pas au dessus des lois !… pic.twitter.com/JHKuHIjWGy — Eric Morillot (@EricMorillot) May 20, 2023 @EricMorillot

Morillot says the Cannes honcho asked the cop for his name after apparently denying him the spot ... getting more and more heated as the bickering went on -- even threatening to file a complaint.

Of course, all the shouting's happening in French, but tension like that is a universal language. The heat reportedly died down later, with the 2 shaking hands.

For what it's worth, Frémaux announced at the beginning of this festival he'd be riding around on his bike to reduce his carbon footprint ... but it's unclear if he'll be making the switch back to cars now.

Play video content 5/16/23 France Télévisions

As you know, Frémaux's been welcoming the likes of Harrison Ford and Johnny Depp to the festival this year -- with both actors getting standing ovations after their films were shown in front of esteemed audiences.

Martin Scorsese is the latest to touch down in France ... bringing "Killers of the Flower Moon" to the festival Saturday -- and the cast joined him, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemmons.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones are lighting up the newly-renovated Carlton Hotel



Preparations well under way for the Cannes Film Festival starting tomorrow #CannesFilmFestival#Cannes pic.twitter.com/qM2THGAmot — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 15, 2023 @DEADLINE