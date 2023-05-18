Harrison Ford Seated Away from Calista Flockhart At 'Indiana Jones' Premiere

Play video content

Harrison Ford was supposed to be the center of attention at Cannes today, but it's the folks in charge of festival logistics that are getting side-eye after giving his wife, Calista Flockhart, a seat BEHIND the actor at his big premiere.

The veteran actor and his actress wife arrived hand-in-hand Thursday to thunderous applause at the world premiere of the highly-anticipated “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

You can see the two scanning the seating assignments, and Calista notices she's been seated behind her hubby -- mentioning something to him behind a smile. Ford notices the awkward arrangement as well -- appearing to give an "Oh" as Calista stands by his side.

All the folks around them seem to be caught up in their applause, but it's a super cringe moment, to say the least. Unclear who is responsible or what might have led to the mix-up, but it's pretty strange to have the two sit separately ... especially on Ford's big night.

The power couple has been together since 2002, and they tied the knot in 2010 so it's not like this is a new fling.